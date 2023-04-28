Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of FLMNF opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $42.64.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
