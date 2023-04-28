Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNF opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

