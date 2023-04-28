FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Given New $34.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NYSE FBK opened at $29.08 on Monday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,650 shares of company stock worth $597,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

