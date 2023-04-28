ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Down 1.2%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

