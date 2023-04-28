EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.