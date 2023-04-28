Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,632,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,154,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,484,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,558 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

