Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,333,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 4,544,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374,600. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

