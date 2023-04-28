Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,557,538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 538.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $901,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 894,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 800,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

