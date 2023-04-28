Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.35.

Entergy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

