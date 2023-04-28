Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 1,283,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,812. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Elme Communities

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELME. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

