Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,873 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 604,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

