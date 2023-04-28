Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,285. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

