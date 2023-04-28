Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %
EW stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 3,305,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $110.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
