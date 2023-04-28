Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

EW stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 3,305,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.