Edible Garden (EDBL) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Edible Garden to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 102 172 491 23 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edible Garden and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.85%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.03 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.40

Edible Garden’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

