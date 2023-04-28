Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 1,776,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $102,575,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,317.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

