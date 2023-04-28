EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 872 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,507,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,318,125. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

