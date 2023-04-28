EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $102.41. 552,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

