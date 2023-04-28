EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

