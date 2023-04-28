EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

