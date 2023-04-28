EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 77.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $204.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00306121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03000092 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

