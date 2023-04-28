Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $91.22 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

