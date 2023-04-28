DMG Group LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DMG Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,133,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $10,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

