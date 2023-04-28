Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.83.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
