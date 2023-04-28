Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

