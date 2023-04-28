DEI Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $465.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00305456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

