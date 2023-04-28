Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DHR traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.40. 2,817,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

