Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

