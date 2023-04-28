Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,042 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

