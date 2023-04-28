Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 379.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cytosorbents worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

CTSO remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,752. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 94.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

