CyberDragon Gold Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $101,803.89 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

