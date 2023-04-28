Critical Survey: Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) and The Competition

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 5.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.57% -12.18% -7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 358.00 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.69 billion $80.37 million 25.99

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data Knights Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1298 28 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

