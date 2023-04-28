Critical Review: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pluri alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -106.89% -49.74% Vir Biotechnology N/A 25.22% 18.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pluri and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $50.86, indicating a potential upside of 102.22%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Pluri.

Risk and Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 178.28 -$41.24 million N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $1.62 billion 2.08 $515.84 million $3.81 6.60

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Pluri.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Rating)

Pluri, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.