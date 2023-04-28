Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL remained flat at $6.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.46. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
