Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL remained flat at $6.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.46. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

