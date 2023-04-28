Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) to Underperform

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Idorsia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

