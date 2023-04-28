Country Club Bank GFN Sells 31,772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,772 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

