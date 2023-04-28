Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

