Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.