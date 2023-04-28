Core Laboratories Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

