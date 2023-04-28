Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI stock remained flat at $4.38 during trading hours on Friday. 7,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,183. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.