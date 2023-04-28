Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
