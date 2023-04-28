Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 243.3% in April

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 176,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

