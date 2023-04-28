Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,453,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,329,985,000 after buying an additional 977,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

