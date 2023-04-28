Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.96. 5,473,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.