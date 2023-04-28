Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.94. 5,210,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,002. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

