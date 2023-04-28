Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

