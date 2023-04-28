CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 111.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 24.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $17,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

