Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CLW opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.