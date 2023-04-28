Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLW. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $597.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $445,672,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

