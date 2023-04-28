CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTLGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

LON CTL opened at GBX 45.10 ($0.56) on Monday. CleanTech Lithium has a 1-year low of GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.17).

