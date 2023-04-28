Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.