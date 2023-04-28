CIBC Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.31.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.74. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.12.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

