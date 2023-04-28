Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $893.78 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $893.78 million and $41.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.



Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,938,646,158 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

