Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 2,221,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 61.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.