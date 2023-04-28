Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chemours stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 2,221,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 61.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.11.
In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
